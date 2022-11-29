Governor Ishaku presents N172.7bn 2023 appropriation bill to Taraba Assembly

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N172,734,537,459 to the state House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year. The figure represents an increase of 15.32% over the 2022 budget.

The budget comprises of N74,556,829,088 representing 43.16% as proposal for recurrent expenditure and N98,177,708,371 representing 56.8% for capital expenditure.

The governor while performing the exercise said the 2022 budget performance fell short of expectations due to certain unforeseen circumstances that affected governance like, the devastating effects of flood and insecurity.

“The budget is prepared at a very critical period because it is politically a transition budget and economically in consideration of the devastating effects of the flood, threats of banditry and other challenges.

“I do not take for granted the enormous help of the Taraba State House of Assembly towards the success of my administration. The success my administration has recorded is as a result of the collaboration and the good working relationship with the House.

“The significance of this budget is to further consolidate on the achievement so far and provide a robust take off for the incoming administration. The budget is premised on the global economic indicators and domestic realities.

“The budget is a product of interagency and inter-ministerial collaboration, extensive stakeholder engagement and deliberate public involvement,” Ishaku said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the house, Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini, expressed that administration of Governor Ishaku has witnessed unprecedented level of development in the state in all ramifications.

According to the speaker, a total of 176 bills and executive orders were processed by the assembly for assent by the governor which record-breaking in the history of the state.

