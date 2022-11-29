Federal University Lokoja ASUU stages protest

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) Kogi state chapter has called for the removal of both the Ministers of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for their improper handling of the crisis between it and the Federal government.

The Federal University Lokoja chapter of the Union stated this while staging a solidarity protest on the Adankolo campus of the Institution on Tuesday.

Earlier, the union had declared Tuesday as a lecture-free day as ordered by the parent body of the Union.

After early morning deliberation by members of the Union, the stage was set for a peaceful demonstration held within the campus up to the main gate with members holding placards with inscriptions.

The Chairman of the FUL branch of ASUU, Dr Joshua Silas who addressed journalists in the course of the rally said the way Federal Government as represented by the two ministers had revealed clearly that they were out to destroy public universities.

“We are calling on me President to remove the ministers before they completely destroy our educational system”. They want to turn University lecturers into casual workers. This government wants to destroy public institutions”

Asked what next line of action should Mr president refuse to heed to their demand, Dr Silas said that the “decision is for the National Executive Council to make; adding that what we are doing today is to sensitise the public to how Ngige and Adamu are destroying our educational system”.

“We also want to tell the public that we should not be blamed when we decide to take action. This government want to destroy education, they want to destroy public institutions,” he added.

