Governor Inuwa Mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Senior District Head of Kwami 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the demise of Ajiyan Gombe and Senior District Head of Kwami, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi who died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 94 after a protracted illness.

In a statement of condolence, the Governor described the passage of the traditional leader as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

He stated that the deceased was an iconic figure, reputable educationist and highly respected leader in Gombe State, who, throughout his 53 years of reign as a district head, was known for preaching peace and championing the course of unity and harmony, not only within his domain but across the entire state.

The Governor further stated that the late traditional leader has left behind a huge vacuum and indelible footprints, adding that the government will surely miss his fatherly guidance and counsel.

He urged the family members to sustain the legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service left by the late senior district head, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi.

Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Gombe Emirate Council, the people of Kwami District and the entire Kwami community over the monumental loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.