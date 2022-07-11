VP slot: Adamawa Senator, Ishaku Abbo kicks against choice of Shettima

A Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, has kicked against the choice of his colleague representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

Abbo told newsmen that the choice of a fellow Moslem by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was irresponsible, insensitive and ignorant of the Nigerian political system.

Abbo who also announced his withdrawal from the Tinubu Support Organisation,(TSO), that he was surprised that the APC presidential candidate decided to ignore the recommendations of stakeholders in the party who advised against a Moslem Moslem ticket.

He said: ” For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015 despite opposition from Catholics and other Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.”

He recalled that the choice that certain chieftains of the party rejected in 2015 is now being foisted ahead next general elections.

“Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.”

“We sat down in Abuja and strategised, and we concluded that he should not take a Muslim as running mate. He (Tinubu) threw away the report.

“My conscience will not allow me to campaign for Tinubu. I am a member of CAN; I cannot deny CAN. I remain in APC. But I will take the survival of my country first over political considerations

“We cannot work for such a man. I will oppose (a) Christian-Christian ticket because I am invested in the stability of this country. A Christian-Christian ticket will be insensitive to Muslims of this country

“The country is evenly divided among Muslims and Christians. So any government that is Muslim-Muslim will be illegitimate and will never gain the respect of Christians.”

