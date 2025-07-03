Governor Duoye Diri’s curious proposal

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has stirred controversy with his recent call for a constitutional amendment to grant governors a third term in office. Speaking during his “Thank-You Tour” at King Koko Square in Nembe, Diri argued that the current two-term limit restricts governors from completing critical projects, citing his administration’s ongoing power plant initiative as an example. While his plea may sound like a noble concern for governance continuity, it is, in reality, a thinly veiled attempt to cling to power, one that must be rejected outright. Governor Diri’s justification for extending gubernatorial tenures is flimsy at best. He claims that more time is needed to fulfill his promises, particularly the 60-megawatt power project meant to serve parts of Bayelsa. But if eight years, a full two terms, are insufficient for a governor to make meaningful progress, then the problem lies not with the constitutional term limit but with the governor’s competence and prioritisation.

Moreover, Diri’s sudden advocacy for a third term reeks of hypocrisy. Where was this zeal when he served in the Senate? Why did he not champion such a cause then? The truth is that this proposal is not about governance; it is about personal ambition. Diri, who only became governor after the Supreme Court invalidated the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, in 2020, now seeks to extend his stay beyond the constitutional provision and democratic norm. If he truly cared about policy continuity, he would focus on institutionalising sustainable governance structures rather than lobbying for more years in office.

One of the fundamental principles of democracy is that governance is a relay, not a one-man marathon. No single leader can, or should, claim to be indispensable. The beauty of democracy lies in its periodic renewal of leadership, ensuring fresh ideas and accountability. If governors cannot deliver within eight years, they should step aside for others who can. Diri’s argument that projects may be abandoned by successors is equally unconvincing. If a project is truly beneficial, any responsible successor will continue it. The real issue is that many Nigerian governors initiate white elephants as political smokescreens, leaving behind unviable ventures that serve no public interest. Rather than seeking more time, Diri should focus on executing projects with clear, immediate impact—projects so vital that no future administration would dare discard them.

Nigeria has been here before. In 2006, President Olusegun Obasanjo’s surreptitious push for a third term was met with fierce resistance and ultimately failed, marking a victory for democracy. Similarly, in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides had to publicly deny rumors of a third-term agenda after speculative street demonstrations emerged. The fact that such attempts keep resurfacing shows how deeply entrenched the thirst for perpetual power is among Nigeria’s political elite. If Diri’s proposal gains traction, it could open the floodgates for other governors, and eventually presidents, to demand term extensions, eroding Nigeria’s already fragile democratic norms. The two-term limit exists precisely to prevent the kind of sit-tight syndrome that has plagued other African nations, where leaders amend constitutions to remain in power indefinitely. Nigeria must not tread that path.

Governor Diri’s suggestion is an insult to the intelligence of Bayelsans and Nigerians at large. It implies that the people cannot thrive without him, a notion that is both arrogant and undemocratic. Leadership is a privilege, not an entitlement. If Diri believes his work is unfinished, he should concentrate on delivering tangible results in the remaining years of his tenure rather than scheming for an unconstitutional extension. Furthermore, his call distracts from more pressing constitutional issues currently before the National Assembly, such as judicial autonomy, decentralised policing, and gender inclusion. These are the reforms Nigeria urgently needs, not self-serving tenure elongation for politicians who have failed to maximise their existing mandates.

Governor Diri’s third-term proposal is a regressive, self-serving distraction that must be dismissed without hesitation. The National Assembly should focus on meaningful constitutional reforms that strengthen democracy, not those that entrench political greed. Bayelsa and Nigeria, as a whole, deserve leaders who respect term limits, prioritise governance over longevity, and understand that public office is a temporary trust, not a birthright.

If Diri wishes to be remembered favourably, he should devote his energy to delivering results, not lobbying for more time. Democracy thrives when leaders know when to step aside. The two-term limit is not an obstacle to good governance; it is its safeguard. Let us keep it that way.

