Abandoned projects: Diri proposes third term for governors

Following the increasing rate of abandoned projects in Nigeria, the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the National Assembly to consider amending the constitution to give governors third term in office to remedy the situation.

Senator Diri stated this while addressing a large crowd at the King Koko Square in Nembe, headquarters of the Nembe Local Government Area, in continuation of his ‘Thank-You Tour’ of the eight councils in the state.

Responding to demands by the people of Nembe, he said although his administration is currently focusing on the completion of the independent power plant project by end of this year, but that he will be unable to accomplish some of their demands, considering the time he has to spend in office.

Governor Diri also said the state will soon take delivery of a 60mw twin gas-powered turbines procured by the government as work on the installation site at Elebele was near completion.

He said: “It is not proper to start a project and abandon it for another government. So, some of your demands can be achieved. But I will suggest you talk to Hon. Marie Ebikake, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Hon. Oforji Oboku and Senator Benson Agadaga to tell the National Assembly to thinker with the constitution.

“They should thinker with the constitution and consider giving governors third term in office. With that done, I can accomplish some of your demands. On the issue of power, there is good news.

“As you are aware, your state government has procured an independent power plant and very soon, we will no longer depend on the existing power supply arrangement. We will soon take delivery of the 60 mega watt gas turbines and the site for the installation is almost completed.

“We are rich in gas and by the end of this year, the problem of power supply will be a thing of the past in this state. It is expected to cover Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama and parts of Ekeremor local government areas.

“Once we are through with the power issue, we will ensure that water is made available in Yenagoa, Nembe and in most of our local government areas.”

On the request for construction of the Igbeta-Ewoama-Okoroba road, the governor explained that the administration was beginning to face constraints of time but that it will partner federal agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission and South-South Development Commission.

Diri appreciated the people of Nembe Kingdom for turning out in their large numbers and for the warm reception accorded his entourage.

He particularly thanked them for their support in re-electing him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the 2023 governorship poll, which he noted enabled his administration provide impactful leadership.

“We promised that when you elect us for a second term, we will come back to say thank you. So, this is the time to express our gratitude to the people of Nembe Local Government Area,” he said.

In their goodwill messages, the immediate past deputy governor and chairman of the Bayelsa State Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), expressed delight about the ongoing Nembe-Brass road project.

Also, the Nembe Council chairman, Chief David Alagoa, and a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Chief Blessing Izagara, said Nembe will never forget Senator Diri for his good works.

Upon arrival, Governor Diri visited the palace of the Mingi XIII, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, where he thanked the royal father for his support and blessings during the 2023 governorship poll, while promising to renovate the palace pavilion where he was received.

In his remarks, King Daukoru thanked Diri for the visit and for construction of the Nembe-Brass road.

“People always say that politicians only come when they want blessings to contest elections but you have proved them completely wrong. What you promised, you have done. The blessings of the throne will keep flowing for you,” the monarch prayed.

On the governor’s entourage were his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Senator Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), Hon. Marie Ebikake representing Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, her colleagues, Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia Federal Constituency) and Hon. Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency) as well as Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere and other state legislators.

Also present were a former Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman, Bassambiri Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Vice Admiral Victor Ombu (Rtd), the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, traditional rulers and top government functionaries.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

