Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has set to plant 10 million trees to replace 80% of the vegetation lost due to insurgency in the state.

Speaking on Monday at Borno State University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri during the flagging off of the 2023 tree-planting campaign, with 1.2 million trees expected to be planted across the state, Zulum stated that the campaign aims at curbing desertification and other environmental problems in the state.

He noted that most of the trees around village communities in the state have been cleared for security reasons, and some were cleared for firewood.

According to Zulum, this year’s campaign in Borno State has the theme “Trees for Resettlement” which aligns with a broader theme of the United Nations: “Let’s Green Our City”.

While advocating the use of gas cookers and wood-efficient stoves as opposed to the mass use of firewood from the felling of trees, the Governor explained that his government is targeting the planting of 10 million trees by the year 2024.

“If tree felling is left unchecked, we may one day find that the whole of Borno State is a desert. We are all aware that we have lost more than 80% of our vegetation in the state to the insurgency. All the trees around our village communities have been cleared for security reasons, and some were cleared for firewood”.

“The issue of climate change and desert encroachment has been a great concern to the entire people of the northern states he noted, noting the urgent need “to arrest the menace of climate change in our state by planting trees”

“Of the 10 million trees, each of the 27 Local Governments will raise 200,000 trees to make up 5.4 million trees, while the State Government will raise about 5 million trees”.

The Governor directed the State Ministry of Environment to dump its traditional tree-planting campaign by innovating a more result-based model.

He also asked the ministry to come up with a working calendar that should be strictly adhered to.

Zulum charged them to ensure seedlings were raised early by the ministry and the 27 Local Government Areas so that tree planting could commence early in 2024.





