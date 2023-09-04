The authorities of the Redeemer University, Ede, Osun State, disclosed on Monday that the institution had so far graduated 6,995 students from various departments right from its inception.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony E. Akinlo, who made this known during a pre-convocation press briefing on the university’s 15th Convocation anniversary held at the university, put the total number of school graduates for this year at 750.

He thereafter gave the breakdown as basic medical sciences, 116; humanities, 174; law, 73; management sciences, 119; natural sciences, 120; social sciences, 120; and social sciences, 148.

Professor Akinlo hinted that the best students among the graduating students for this year, as per the institution’s tradition, would be retained, however, if they wished to stay.

The institution don who revealed that the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) in the University is training every master’s and PhD student in Sciences for excellence affirmed, “I can tell you in a very simple way that the centre has attracted grants of not less than $200 million. Many grants are still coming virtually every day. ”

“We have many new programmes, among which is the Centre for Gender and Humanitarian Studies; this centre will be the first in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the university’s ongoing projects, Professor Akinlo stated “On infrastructure, the building of the Faculty of Law cost us N3.27 billion; the Engineering faculty will cost us N1.8 billion; and the Faculty of Basic Medicine will cost us N1.2 billion. ”

“The event centre will cost us N400 million, the Health Sciences will cost us N540 million, and we have more and more. The ongoing projects at the school will cost us several billions. The dual carriageway will cost us N450 million; it is a lot of money. ”

