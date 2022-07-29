Gov. Yahaya Bello swears in 3 new commissioners

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sworn in three commissioners into their respective offices following their successful screening by the Kogi state House of Assembly.

While swearing the new commissioners on Friday, the governor said Doctor Zakari Usman from Dekina Local Government Area would oversee the Health ministry, Eng. Muhammed AbdulMutalib was appointed as the Commissioner of Rural and Energy Development while Mr Kingsley Fanwo was returned as the Commissioner of Information and Communication.

Governor Bello urged the new appointees to Join their other colleagues in the discharge of their duty saying that they have joined the state’s highest decision-making body to serve the people.

He advised them to make sure that the citizens have Maximum benefit from the little resources available.

The Governor also advised the new commissioners to acquaint themselves with the New Direction Blueprint which had since been the template of policy for the administration noting that top amongst what they must imbibe included unity and peaceful coexistence.

The governor added that the new appointees must carry the people along and that they must ensure that governance’s impact was felt at the grassroots.

Recall that some offices became vacant after their occupants resigned to jostle for elective positions at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress, party primaries.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE