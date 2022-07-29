Soro cattle market yet to be inaugurated six months after completion

Six months after its completion, the ultramodern cattle market constructed by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Soro village, Ganjuwa Local Government Area, Bauchi State is yet to be inaugurated and put to use.

However, a visit to the market by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the place may not be opened for use anytime soon because erosion has almost washed away the culvert that links to the market.

Investigations by the Nigerian Tribune during a visit to the village also revealed that the edifice, which cost several millions of Naira, was an intervention by the NEDC based on the request of the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Mansur Manu Soro, as part of his constituency project.

It was further revealed that the project became necessary in order to create a space needed for selling and buying of cattle far away from the main market which holds every Saturday and believed to be one of the biggest, Nigerian Tribune gathered that the present site for the cattle market is small and choked up just as it has become a danger zone for the people who have their houses around the present area.

On several occasions, some cows are reported to have run berserk on market days and attacked innocent people, particularly children, a development that had led to loss of lives.

Worried by the trend, the member included a new market far away from people in his constituency project proposal for 2020, which was approved and NEDC was approached for the execution.

The modern market has all the facilities needed which includes, abbatoir, veterinary clinic, boreholes for regular water supply, restaurants, lockup shops, drive in for trailers and a cattle loading point as well as a standard mosque.

Resident of Soro, Ali Ahmed, called on concerned authorities to as a matter of urgency open the new cattle market in order to save lives because, according to him, there is no market day that someone will not be injured either by a cow or hit by a vehicle.

However, no NEDC official in Bauchi was ready to talk when approached over the project, claiming that no one is authorised to talk to the press on any official issue. markets in the state.

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.





According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

