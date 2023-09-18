The headquarters of 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State, held its 2023 operations planning cadre on Monday at 401 SF Brigade joint Officers’ MESS Joe Akaahan Cantonment Makurdi.

Speaking during the opening remarks, the special guest of honour and commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces will continue to work assiduously with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders towards ensuring enduring peace for the Nation.

In a statement by Major Joseph Adekunle Afoloshade, the acting deputy director, Army public relations, 4 Special Forces Command, made available to journalists in Lafia, the inauguration ceremony of the 4 Special Forces (SF) Command Operation Planning Cadre for Officers was significant in the Nigerian Army training cycle as it allowed them and its middle cadre and field officers to learn and interact on the rudiments of operations planning art to support and execute strategic plans or directives.

He further disclosed that the Nigerian Army was at the forefront of the fight against insurgency, banditry, farmers-herder clashes, kidnapping, and militancy, among several other security challenges that bedevilled the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“These unscrupulous elements employ different methods and tactics in a bid to frustrate the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army operations.

“To this end, all personnel must possess the requisite capacity and competence to effectively tackle these challenges through the deliberate understanding and employment of principles and planning procedures for the conduct of operations.

“The planning cadre seeks to enhance the capacity and broaden the knowledge of participants on operational planning, processes, and a managerial approach to warfare.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to take maximum advantage of this operations planning cadre to build capacity and develop competence.

“I am hopeful that the intellectual discourse during this cadre will provide useful policy options for the planning and conduct of contemporary and future Nigerian Army operations,” Major General Igbinomwanhia said.

The Commander thanked the governors of Benue and Nasarawa States for the friendly environment and cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army.

On his part, the Commander of 4 SF Command Doma, Major General Hilary Nzan, said that the operations planning cadre was significant in the Nigerian Army training cycle as it allowed them and its middle cadre and field officers to learn and interact on the rudiments of operations planning art to support and execute strategic plans or directives.





Major General Nzan said that it required officers of 4 SF Command to brainstorm extensively with officers of other sister security agencies on how to enhance operations planning values and competencies for effective and optimal performance and service delivery.

“This is in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Command Philosophy, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“The modules of the cadre were carefully designed to train and equip the officers with relevant operations planning essentials for the attainment of the army’s goals and objectives,” the Commander of Special Forces said.

General Nzan enjoined all participants to freely express their opinions and ideas that would aid in achieving the desired objectives of the cadre, stressing that he did not doubt that the cadre would enrich their knowledge through the variety of lectures, presentations, and practical exercises that would be given by various resource persons.

He charged the participants to make maximum use of the cadre to understand the dynamics of proper synergy, collaboration, and sound coordination of operations with other security agencies.

