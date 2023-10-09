The Lagos State Government has said that Ladipo Market has not been reopened, as it is yet to perfect some environmental and safety conditions required before recommencing business activities.

Some reopened markets include Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo, and Alamutu markets.

The managing director and CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who clarified, noted that the market remained closed because it was observed that its management had not fully met the stipulated mandatory safety and environmental measures earlier outlined by the authority.

He said, “Our primary concern is the safety of people and environmental well-being at marketplaces.

Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.”

Dr Gbadegesin added that while several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume business, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities once it passed the requisite safety audit.

