Gov Sule, Adamu, others move to save 43-year-old community sec school in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage were among the dignitaries that donated at fundraising to save a community secondary school in the state.

The institution, the Eggon Community Secondary School was established in 1979.

The Eggon Cultural and Development Association ( ECDA) Worldwide, moved to rehabilitate the ailing facilities and structures by organising a fundraiser for the sum of N500 million required for the project.

Speaking at the event, Senator Adamu, who was the chairman of the occasion commended the Eggon leaders for striving to sustain the legacy of its founding fathers by working hard to keep the school running.

Represented by Danladi Halilu Envulu-anza, the APC senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North, Adamu noted that education is the only legacy every nation, community and family could bequeath to the youth.

He urged parents against toying with the education of their children or wards adding that no parent will be happy that his child is involved in cultism and armed robbery, which a significant section of the Nigerian youth have fallen into.

On his part, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule commended the Eggon nation for embarking on fundraising to complete some critical projects in the community secondary school.

He said the gesture by the Eggon nation was in line with his administration’s resolve to raise the educational bar in the state.

Represented by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Sule said since the inception of his administration, much premium has been paid on the advancement of education with the highest allocation of the state budget to the sector.

He noted that over 30 per cent of this year’s budget has been dedicated to the education sector deliberately to ensure that the citizens are properly educated.

He promised to do the perimeter fencing and the main gate to the community secondary school estimated at N57m.

Earlier, the ECDA president, Mandy Abuluya had said the school, which was established in 1979 has continued to be sustained through community efforts.

He said the N500 million fundraising is for the equipping of Science and Computer laboratories, the purchase of library books, and ICT facilities, the building of additional blocks of classrooms, renovations and fencing of this school.

He called on Eggon people to continue to be law-abiding, embrace peace and unity, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another wherever they are residing.





