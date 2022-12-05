HYPADEC’s staff urged to Avail themselves with medical services offered to them

The staff of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC)have been urged to avail themselves of medical services offered to them free of charge by the Commission to enhance their work.

The Managing Director, HYPPADEC Alhaji Abubakar Sadik Yelwa gave the charge while declaring the Health Week opened at the Commission’s headquarters in Minna Niger state capital.

Represented by the state Coordinator HYPPADEC, Musa Alhaji, the Managing Director maintained that this had become imperative because a healthy staff will no doubt promote a healthy Commission that would help to fast track the attainment of the Commission’s mandate.

Alhaji Abubakar Sadik Yelwa thereby stressed the need for medical practitioners to exhibit a high sense of confidentiality and professionalism in discharging their duties during the week-long event to achieve maximum results.

According to him no matter how desirous a staff is he or she can only discharge his or her duties diligently when he is healthy and thus the need for this event that he described as appropriate and timely.

In her remarks, a staff of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital Minna Dr. Ebere Ikpechukwu explained that a general body check with the result and interpretation would be conducted on staff during the HYPPADEC week.

She however added that a health lecture of an overview on high blood pressure and diabetes would also be presented by a medical expert for easy understanding as well as taking necessary action for the staff to enhance and improve their health status.

