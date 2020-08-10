Gov El Rufai appoints board members, others for agencies

Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday appointed new members of the management team and boards of some agencies, as part of continuous efforts to strengthen Kaduna State government structures.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that new Executive Directors and a Secretary had been appointed to Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), to work with the Executive Chairman, Dr Zaid Abubakar.

The statement listed Jeremiah Adams, Mohammed Lawal and Simeon Kato as Executive Directors of KADIRS, while Aysha Mohammed was named as the Secretary/Legal Adviser.

It said that Ishaya Anka had been named chairman of Local Government Service Board and Magaji Sadiq, Mahmud Zailani and Cecilia Musa are Permanent Members representing Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 respectively.

Adekeye said that Dan Ndackson had been appointed as Chairman of Pensions Bureau, while Prof. Salamatu Isah was appointed the Executive Secretary of the Bureau.

‘“Dr Zayyad Tsiga is now the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Residents Registration Agency and Abdullahi Bayero is the General Manager of Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency (KADP), while Usman Danbaba is Special Assistant to the Governor,’’ the statement read.

According to the statement, Dr Suleiman Tahir is now the Chairman of Kaduna State Industrialisation and Micro Credit Board and Mustapha Shittu is the Executive Secretary.

(NAN)

