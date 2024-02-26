THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced plans to release the register of all advertising practitioners and agencies in the country by March.

The apex regulatory body in the industry, in a recent notice, tagged, ‘Notice of Publication of Register of Advertising Practitioners and Advertisement Agencies Licensed By ARCON,’ explained that the move is in tune with the provisions of ARCON Act 202, Section 22 (1) and (5) and section 2 (1).

The provisions, it explained, require the council to maintain a register of individuals entitled to practise advertising in Nigeria as well as organisations entitled to undertake the business of advertising, advertisement and marketing communications in Nigeria, in accordance with the Act and to publish such register from time to time.

“Only persons and organisations who have fulfilled the conditions for listing in the register will be so listed in the publication in line with the law,” the agency warned.

It also informed of its decision to commence full implementation of the Corporate Licence regime on April 1.

According to the agency, the commencement of the regime would require advertisement agencies (Full service, creative, media buyer, media brokers, digital agencies, experiential, below the line and out-of-home) to obtain an operating licence from the agency before they can practise.