The Abia State Government (ABSG) has initiated the payment of compensation to individuals affected by the government’s plans to demolish structures between Abia Tower at the Motorway and Okpara Square (Ossah Road) for the expansion of the road.

This action involves approximately 130 structures slated for demolition after compensation, forming a crucial part of the modernisation and expansion of the road leading into the state capital, evolving it into a 6-lane thoroughfare.

Chaka Chukwumerije, the state commissioner for land, made this announcement today during a town hall meeting with stakeholders.

He stated that the payment aligns with the state government’s commitment to compensating individuals prior to demolition.

Chukwumerije mentioned that extensive engagement with relevant stakeholders had been ongoing for several weeks, ensuring outreach to those impacted.

He emphasised the government’s adherence to due process with a humane approach, stating, “We acknowledge the inconveniences people may face, hence the compensation and ample time provided for relocation.”

According to the commissioner, the compensation was initially planned to be distributed in phases.

However, he revealed that the state Governor, Alex Otti, approved a one-time payment directly into the claimants’ accounts.

“The Abia State Government is not rushing to demolish but is eager to develop Umuahia and the entire state,” he remarked, adding, “Equipment will be mobilised soon as compensation has commenced.”

Chukwumerije expressed gratitude to the communities and claimants for their support, underscoring that the state’s development is an ongoing process.

