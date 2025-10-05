Gov Bala pledges loyalty to PDP

…receives North-East new EXCO members

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reaffirmed his total loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership, saying no political party can match the PDP.

The Governor made this known on Sunday while receiving the newly elected Executive Council of the PDP North-East Zone at the Government House, Bauchi. He said efforts to rebuild the PDP into a strong opposition party were steadily gaining ground.

Governor Mohammed assured the new zonal executives of his continued support for all initiatives aimed at uniting party members, in line with the leadership’s vision for the region.

He also restated his commitment to the PDP’s ideals and to working with the party’s leadership at all levels across the country. According to him, his administration will keep prioritizing development and progress in Bauchi State and the North-East.

The new PDP Zonal Executive members commended the Governor for his leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to drive growth within the state and the region.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the party and promised to work together to reposition the PDP for future electoral victories.

Led by the Zonal Chairman, Babamgida Modibbo Aliyu, the delegation thanked the Governor for hosting the meeting and for his consistent support to the party.

The new executives also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership, praising his ability to unite people and promote development in the state.