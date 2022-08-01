Gov Bala condoles Christian community as Bauchi CAN chairman loses wife 

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has condoled with the Christain community in the state as Chairman of Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus on Saturday lost his wife, Mrs Mercy Dimeus.

Late Mrs Mercy Dimeus died in the early hours of last Saturday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) after a protracted illness.

Information has it that the later Mrs Mercy had traveled to Kaduna for the annual conference of Northern Baptist Pastors Wives from where she was said to have fell sick and had to be rushed back to Bauchi last Wednesday for medical attention at the ATBUTH.

She however died while receiving medical attention leaving behind her husband and children.

The Governor during a condolence visit to Bishara Baptist Church residence of the CAN Chairman expressing shock over the monumental loss of a dear wife and companion, describing the death of the CAN Chairman’s wife as very devastating and too sudden considering her support to the Ministry of her husband.

The Governor further stressed that the contributions of the deceased to the promotion of peace and unity will forever be remembered and cherished.

Accompanied by the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam among other dignitaries, the Governor appreciated the rectitude of the CAN Chairman praying for God to grant him courage to bear the irreparable loss.

In his response on behalf of the Christian community in the state, Secretary of CAN, Rev Mathew Wakili Laslimbo commended the Governor for having time in spite of his tight schedules to come to condole with the immediate family and the entire Christians in the state.

The CAN Secretary described the visit as a morale booster not only to the bereaved CAN Chairman but to all those mourning the monumental loss of a dear wife and mother to all.

He said that the Christian community though in a mourning mood has accepted the development based on the teaching of the Holy Bible that in every situation, believers must give thanks to God.