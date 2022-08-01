Arewa coalition carpets Babachir, Dogara, says they’re not fighting for Christians

The Arewa Coalition for Good Governance (ACGG) has said the ‘hardline’ positions of former Secretary to the Federal Government; Mr Lawal Babachir, ex-speaker of House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara and Adamawa Lawmaker, Senator Ishaku Abbo over issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are based on selfish interest.

According to the coalition their anger is because none of them was picked as running mate and not on issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket as it being projected.

“At a time when all critical stakeholders of APC are supposed to be working for unity and progress of the party during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, they have decided to deploy religious sentiments as a weapon of war to discourage Christians from Tinubu/Shettima,” the group said in a statement.

In a statement signed by a leader of the coalition, Elder Peter Sati Auta, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday noted that, “Nigerians, especially the electorate are wise enough to know that whipping religious sentiments against any candidate is not the solution to the challenges of insecurity; dwindling economy, Insurgency, high unemployment rate, bad governance and other problems militating against progress and development of Nigeria.

Stating that the Holy Bible gave Christians the mandate to pray for leaders, it claimed: «anything out of this is not only unhealthy, but retrogressive.

“This, among several reasons, is why as Christian leaders in various churches, we decided to come out and speak against the divisive move by our brothers to create a religious crack in the polity ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Instead of holding nocturnal meetings to fight the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, we expected them to spend energy on talking about how to contribute their quota to finding solutions to plethora of above mentioned problems that over the past twenty years have served as cog in the wheel of progress.”

While noting in that statement that Babachir and Dogara could be the ones working to overheat the polity and destroy same party that gave them platform of political relevance, It stressed, we hold the view that this is nothing but mere selfish interest of the spent forces, which should be rejected outrightly.

The statement further read: “Everyone knows that both Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and former Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima are not religious bigots, so the earlier they know that the idea of whipping religious sentiments against won’t work .

“It is in public domain that Tinubu and Shettima helped good numbers of Christians during their days as Governors of Lagos and Borno.”

“Where were they when the heavy campaign of calumny of been a “Religious Bigot” was muted against Buhari? Of course, some of them supported him to win and were later compensated with appointments. Even with all the unprintable names Buhari was called, yet they worked for him.

“When Babachir and Dogara held public offices, at what point did they speak or work for Christians?

Reacting to what it described as “Senator Abbo’s outburst on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, “Was the sex toy scandal and slapping of the lady at the sex toy shop part of religious evangelism?

“We are urging Christians to shun Babachir, Dogara and Senator Abbo›s divisive strategies and vote candidates of their choice regardless of religion and tribal backgrounds.





“The most important thing for Nigerians now is come out during the elections and vote good leaders based on merit; experience and records of performance.”

