Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has promised to provide Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), Gun Trucks and other operational vehicles to support the Nigeria Police force in fighting crimes in the state.

The Governor made the promise when he commissioned the new Police Divisional Headquarters, Chanchaga, under Niger State Command.

The edifice was donated to the Nigeria Police by the Niger State Government following the demolition of its old structure which was situated on a water pipeline, depriving over 200 hundred households of water.

He said his administration is poised to provide security to its citizens hence, it will not relent in giving its best.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Nigeria Police and other security operatives in the state who have been committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, the Governor noted that more operatives are needed in the state to curb criminalities.

He said plans are underway to bring succour to the families of security agents who paid the supreme price in line of duty.

The Governor however called on the security agencies in the state to be more proactive in their duties and tasked citizens to cooperate with the agencies by providing useful security intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Ogundele Ayodeji, said the structure will motivate and encourage them to serve the people better.

He commended the Governor for the support of his administration aimed at ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

The Commissioner of Police however appealed for more support as security is crucial and expensive.

He said investing in the right equipment will secure the state and bring about the needed development.





Recall Governor Umaru Bago in his inaugural speech gave his first executive order that the old structure of the Police Divisional Headquarters in Chanchaga be demolished and it was carried out a few days late.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE