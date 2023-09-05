A group known as ‘Tombo Coalition’ in Benue has expressed deep concern over the manner the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia altered the principle of rotation within it’s immediate locality.

Leader of the group, Elder Saawuan Tyokyaa stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Tyokyaa noted that since the present political dispensation, there was a pattern of rotating political appointments but which was recklessly abandoned by the present administration of governor Alia.

He said, “Since the dawning of democratic rule in 1999, an indelible pattern has persisted, Commissioners from the Tombo clan have been exclusively drawn from the MbaaƟkyaa and Mbakyongo council wards.

“As a collective wronged, the Tombo Coalition resolutely confronts this historical injustices, standing as formidable voice against the governor’s recent transgressions.

“The Tombo people, once hopeful of his leadership, now find themselves betrayed by his shattered promises and skewed decisions. With the stroke of his pen, Governor Alia has cast aside the sacred principles of equity and fairness that the APC has long espoused.

“The very pillars upon which our great party, the APC, stands—equity, fairness, and the honor of upholding party agreements — have been systematically dismantled.

Tyokyaa explained that the Tombo people of Buruku local government area of the state condemned governor’s rejection of one of their sons, Dr.Kaalu Akerkpev earlier nominated as Commissioner but later reversed.

“This appointment, an unequivocal entitlement, has been summarily dismissed by Governor Alia, delivering a painful blow to party principles and a striking disregard for the painstakingly balanced distribution of roles.”

It be recalled that governor Alia last Tuesday inaugurated 17 Commissioners and 23 Special Advisers.