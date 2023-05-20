Nigeria is like a boat in a reckless cascade. It is spinning uncontrollably while those in it cry for elusive help. The Esan people of Edo State have an uncanny way of handing each man his slice of the cake: “In a funeral, each mourner mourns the fate that had befallen him, not the deceased’s.” While Nigerians and indeed everybody watch the denouement of the Buhari era in our public life, we shall soon come to terms with what has befallen us. Meanwhile there is still the hope of a better Nigeria like we harbour the hope of a better Osun State under its new governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Everyone would have to define their own worries and what tugs at them among the numerous happenings in our beleaguered Nigeria. Each man has a way of mourning or rejoicing at his own Nigerian debacle.

The various divides into which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has compartmentalised us notwithstanding, we still find some things that serve as solace and one of such was the Supreme Court verdict on the election that brought Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state. On Tuesday last week, Nigeria’s apex court removed the axe of legitimacy that had dangled over the election that brought in Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. With that judgement, the quest by erstwhile Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his party to prove the claim that the governorship contest he thoroughly lost was a farce is now over. We can competently declare that the donkey has died and put an end to incessant farting. With the courts and talks out of the way, Governor Adeleke can now concentrate, and bring with full confidence, what he has in store for the people of Osun State. A lot of people believe that he has started well and we hope that he would rather nourish the Adeleke legacy in Osun State.

The Adeleke family of Osun State holds the unique privilege of being the first in Nigeria which would have produced two governors. Many Nigerians would readily remember Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke with the sobriquet ‘Serubawon’. The state was created in August 1991 and in January 1992, he was elected as the first civilian governor of Osun State. Adeleke was distinct and remarkable with his big caps that tapered laterally at the peak. The caps stood him out. That might be about the only thing some would remember about former Governor Isiaka Adeleke, but many others know that he laid the foundation for the young Osun State as its first popularly elected governor. Among some of his standout achievements was the establishment of tertiary educational institutions in Iree and Esa Oke. He was also elected to the Senate where he also did his bit for the state and Nigeria. I stated this in early August 2022 after the election that brought in Ademola Adeleke.

To describe the younger Adeleke, I said: “A semblance of Serubawon came alive again recently when his younger brother, who has opted to wear a cap similar to that of the late former governor, was declared the winner of the governorship election in Osun State. His name is Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke. Senator Ademola Adeleke, with his electoral victory of July 16, 2022, seemed to have amended the loss of the 2018 election and assuaged his political party and its supporters. Thus, the Adeleke Family of Ede in Osun State has produced two popularly-elected governors of the state. Interestingly, the younger Adeleke was also in the Senate although his elder brother went to the upper legislative chamber after he was yanked off power as a governor by soldiers. While those who are close to the Adelekes and their constituents know the quality of representation provided by Senator Ademola Adeleke to gauge his impend

ing governorship, some can only see a man who expresses himself through his love for dancing.”

Then there is another member of the Adeleke family that appears like a mystery to many. He isn’t as much in the public glare as some of the others who bear the name. He is not overtly on the lips of people as Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke was, nor is he in the social media as Senator Ademola Adeleke is. He is one prominent Adeleke no doubt and a solid pillar in the family. His name is Dr. Deji Adeleke. Unlike his brothers, he is not known to publicly identify with any political party nor can he be attributed to popular partisan politics like his brothers, but he has shown that he is a family man indeed. In any case, he is popular in his own right because in one way or the other, he would be seen in the same loop as his world-acclaimed son, David. Yes, he is the father of the music maestro, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

That Dr. Deji Adeleke is family indeed could be seen in a video that emerged when his younger brother, Senator Ademola, was declared the winner of the governorship election. Those who know the family said he was the man seated to the right of the governor-elect in the video, for whom he prostrated immediately after the electoral umpire announced his name as the elected governor of Osun State. Another pointer to his being a family man is the warning he gave to his brother, the governor-elect when he attended a function at the Adeleke University in Ede.

From all indications, Dr. Deji Adeleke did not leave the leash of a brother that has been given power by the people of Osun State. He is concerned about what would become of the family’s golden name and the legacy which he and the family had nurtured over the years. “Integrity is not so much a value itself. It is rather the value that guarantees all other values.” Brian Tracy’s thought says integrity is that value which guarantees all other values. If you have it, you have all the other values or virtues if you wish to flip the title. Integrity came to play when Dr. Adeleke warned his brother about the governor about the slippery ground he was treading. Power is a tricky thing, a combination of power and money is a deadly thing. His warning about not disappointing the people of the state and the family is succinct.

When you acquire a charm that debilitates and you test its efficacy on your own brother, then you’d be taken seriously. Governor Adeleke sits in many people like a no-worries man. His posturing and acts make so many people think and believe that he has nothing in his mind other than fritters and jolliness and, put succinctly, dancing. It is hard to argue in favour of a man like Governor Adeleke who should rather be seen always as sober as a judge. He should always appear reserved and as a deep thinker. His critics might not believe that one who dances in delight might close his eyes but does not close his senses. So, the governor would help his supporters by proving his critics wrong.

It is worth remembering that Dr. Deji Adeleke isn’t one that would wrap the wicked in his loin cloth. After his brother’s election, precisely on Sunday, July 24, 2022 while speaking at the convocation of the Adeleke University in Ede, he warned that he would be the first to call out his younger brother, Governor Adeleke if he failed in keeping to his promises to the people of the state. He acted like the strong man (or the medicine man if you like) of the clan who would crack the palm kernel on the shin of his own brother to prove the efficacy of his warnings.

“I told my brother and his colleagues that Ademola was lucky because he did not have any godfather to refund any money to. So whatever people contributed for his election is contribution and it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state. So he and his colleagues are not under any pressure. The only thing that the governor-elect (now substantive governor) needs to do, is to go and serve the people of the state dedicatedly.





“And I threatened them that I will be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government. I will be the first to alert the world that your governor has derailed.”

It is important that after the Supreme Court has settled everything about his emergence in his favour, Governor Adeleke should remember this. It is said that “you appreciate every drop when you actually carry your own water” That seems to be what Dr. Adeleke is out to establish. Adeleke should remember Adeleke’s warning.

, because the assumptions out there is that his younger brother, the governor, had been carried all the way to the pinnacle of politics in Nigeria. “The question is not how to get good people to rule; the question is: how to stop the powerful from doing as much damage as they can to us.” – Karl Popper

Deji Adeleke’s warning to the Osun governor-elect and his younger brother, Ademola Adeleke, made a very heartwarming read. It came as a surprise because we live in a dark enclave in which affinity to power means and translates to impunity. People will defend an obvious banal barbarism because it’s done by their brother or sister or friend or tribesman or religious brother or…

Adeleke warned thus: “I told the governor-elect (my brother) and his colleagues that Ademola was lucky because he did not have any godfather to refund any money to. So whatever people contributed for his election is contribution and it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state. So he and his colleagues are not under any pressure, the only thing that the governor-elect needs to do, is to go and serve the people of the state dedicatedly.

“And I threatened them that I will be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government. I will be the first to alert the world that your governor has derailed.”

That sounds delicious. Nigerians await what Adeleke would do when Adeleke fails to heed the warning.

Gov Adeleke, remember Adeleke’s warning?

