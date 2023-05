Red carpet hosts for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, VJ Adams and Uti Nwachukwu, showed up in glamorous outfits for the show.

The ninth edition of the award show will be held tonight at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino in Lagos State.

Toke Makinwa and Sika Osei will join Adams and Nwachukwu as the hosts for the red carpet, as celebrities turn up for the event.