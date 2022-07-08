Gov Abdulrazaq speaks with Kwara pilgrims at Mount Arafah

•Bids them rewarding Hajj

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state on Friday afternoon spoke with pilgrims from the state as they converged on Mount Arafah, Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.

In a telephone conversation with the gathering of the Kwara state contingent at Arafah, the governor urged them to pray for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as for Kwara state and the people of the state at large.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor urged them to continue to be great ambassadors of the state, praying Allah to grant them safe travels in the holy land and back home to Nigeria

“May Allah accept your Hajj, reward you with al-Jannah Firdaus, and accept all of your supplications. We request you to pray for our President, our country, our State and our administration,” he added.

The pilgrims, in turn, expressed their happiness at the call by the Governor and prayed to Allah to continue to bless him and the administration.

