Police deploy anti-bomb officers, others to Lagos, Ogun states for Sallah celebration

The police in Lagos State and the Zone 2 Police Command have deployed anti-bomb experts and other tactical squads to worship centres, markets places and other parts of the state and Ogun State to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

This was contained in separate press statements from the police relations officers in charge of the two police formations, Benjamin Hundeyin and Idris Hauwa, and made available to the Tribune Online.

The public relations officer in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, Hauwa Idris in a statement said ” As part of efforts put in place to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the AIG Zone 2 Command, AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, who is saddled with the responsibility of Policing Lagos and Ogun States has charged commissioners of Police in-charge of the states to be proactive in the discharge of their duties of protection of lives and property of residents of their states. ”

According to the zone 2 Police image maker “He has also deployed Officers and Men of Anti-Cultism Section (ACS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Quick Intervention Unit (QIU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Counter-Terrorists Unit (CTU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit(SPU).

Others include the State/Divisional Motor Traffic Department (MTD) including Safer Highway Operatives and all Patrol and Guard Officers to beef up security around Worship Centres, Market Places, Business Plazas, Highways, Relaxation Centres, Amusement Parks, Motor Parks, Shopping Malls, Recreation Centres, Remote and Rural Areas and to ensure free flow of traffic.

” Meanwhile the AIG on behalf of Officers and Men of the Command wishes all Muslim Faithfuls a happy and hitch-free *Eid-Il-Kabir celebration.”

The Zone 2 Police Command also stressed that “Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses and celebrate the yuletide without any fear of molestation/attack as adequate security measures are put in place to hamper any ugly situation.”

In a separate press statement, the Lagos police spokesperson, Hundeyin said ” The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, on behalf of officers and men of the Command felicitates with residents and the good people of Lagos State, especially Muslim Faithfuls, on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations. ”

“In line with his policing vision, CP Alabi has directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders and Intelligence Officers to deploy adequate human and operational resources to all strategic and vulnerable points across the State to forestall any form of breach of security; while deployed officers have been charged to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties.”

The Lagos police image maker also stated that “CP Alabi, therefore, gives assurances that the emplaced security architecture will be closely monitored and reviewed as required in a bid to sustain the existing peace in Lagos State. ”

“The Command equally enjoins everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening to the nearest Police Station.” the Lagos police advised.

