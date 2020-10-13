Gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, donates N50m vicrage to Ekiti Anglican Church

Gospel Tungba crooner, Dr Yinka Ayefele, has donated the sum of N50 million Vicarage to ‘Our Saviours Anglican Church’, Ipoti Ekiti.

The Vicarage, according to Ayefele, is just his own humble contribution to the growth of the church.

He said the donation was also in fulfilment of his promise to the church when he buried his father six years ago.

Speaking at the dedication and of the building in Sunday, Ayefele said: “This Vicarage is built in memory of my late father who died on his birthday on 12th October 2014 and to the glory of God.

“I want the Vicar in Charge of this Church to enjoy what others in his level are also enjoying,” he said.

At the dedication of the Vicarage in Ipoti Ekiti, the Bishop of Ekiti West Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Rufus Adepoju extolled the virtues of the late Chief Joshua Taiwo Ayefele which he said were exemplified in the personality of his son, Dr Yinka Ayefele.

In his speech, the Vicar in Charge of the Church, Venerable Adubiesu said he was touched by the donation.

“Dr Ayefele had shown exemplary character in giving to the Lord’s vineyard, we thank God for his life,” he said.

The Vicarage, a six-bedroom flat with two living rooms and private quarters, is tastefully furnished, cost the talented musician, ace broadcaster and media owner a princely N50 million.

