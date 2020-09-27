Gombe to launch N500m SMEs intervention programme

As part of measures to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on small scale businesses Gombe State Government is set to launch a N500 million Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMEs) intervention programme.

Also, the state Government is Training 200 SMEs owners across the state on perfect ways of Procurement Processes During Emergencies.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji while declaring open a 2- Day training programme for SMEs owners and prospects on the new procurement law that has come into effect in the state as well as the amendments adopted to assist them to partake in procurement activities during emergencies.

He said that the training is aimed at keeping SMEs owners abreast of the new requirements and incentives available to them which includes exclusive rights to contracts below N50m.

The Commissioner, however, urged the participants to take advantage of the training to learn about the new laws and the E-procurement procedures the state is adopting to aid procurement activities during the pandemic.

He said that ” I convey to you the best wishes of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and I also wish to disclose that the Governor will soon launch a 500m SMEs intervention programme to aid small businesses in the state to recover from the COVID-19 induced negative impact on their businesses”.

Present at the opening ceremony were the Accountant General of the State, Alh Umar Bello, Permanent Secretary Budget, Jalo Ali, Executive Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Mal. Abubakar Inuwa Tata, the Director-General, State Procurement Bureau, Alhaji Babayola Mohammed, Director Treasury, Aminu Yuguda and other top government officials.

The training which will be in two streams of 100 participants, is being facilitated by Microflex Limited as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE