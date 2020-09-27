World Tourism Day: Kwara set to develop tourism sector

Kwara State government is committed to harnessing tourism sector potentials and transforming existing tourism sites to diversify the state’s economic potentials.

Speaking on the 2020 World Tourism Day celebration, themed: “Tourism Building Peace! Fostering Knowledge”, the state commissioner for communications, Mrs. Harriet Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, said that tourism has served as a major driver at building peace amidst communities and at destinations.

She also said that tourism is a tool to bring people of diverse cultures and religions together and create an enabling environment to attract investors into the state.

“Tourism, when properly deployed, can help in the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage. It can also bring about relative peace within the society and nation.

“People travel essentially to have wonderful experiences and pleasure rather than war experiences, while evidences have shown that a lot of nations where tourism has been embraced have continued to experience peace, friendship, cross border cooperation and development,” she said.

The commissioner noted that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration is intensifying efforts in transforming the existing sites such as the construction of the magnificent Visual Art Center in Ilorin which will boost tourism and attract investors into Kwara State.

Mrs. Oshatimehin encouraged all major stakeholders within the sector to join hands to continually use tourism to build peace, foster knowledge and boost the annual generated revenue which can be achievable in this present administration.

