The Gombe State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim, has taken decisive action to enforce the closure of all Gala Houses in the state, in strict compliance with the directives issued by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Commissioner of Police has therefore instructed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Operation Hattara, and other tactical teams to ensure the full implementation of the directive.

The firm stance taken by the Police is aimed at addressing the rising concerns regarding immoral activities, criminality, and security breaches that have been associated with certain nightclubs and Gala Houses in the state.

The collective commitment of the security agencies to maintain law and order is the driving force behind the necessary action.

The Gala Houses that are immediately affected by the closure order include Jami’a Gidan Wanka, located at Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; White House Theatre (Babban Gida), located at New Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; Gidan Lokaci General Merchant, located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road, Gombe; and Farin Gida Entertainment II, located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road, Gombe.

Others are Gidan Zamani Entertainment, New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure, Gombe, Albarka Entertainment, Located at Wuro Karal, Bypass near Hara Form, Gombe, Gala Houses, Located at Kuri Town, Lubo village, and Kurba village, all in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.

Additionally, Tauraren Wash, located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, Gombe, and Gala House, located at Bajoga Town in Funakaye Local Government Area, are also affected.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, “We strongly urge the owners and operators of these Gala Houses to fully cooperate with the security agencies as they carry out their lawful duties without any bias or apprehension.”

The PPRO added, “It is essential to recognise that failure to comply with this closure order may result in severe consequences as provided by the law.”

The Gombe State Police Command, alongside other security agencies, assured that it is committed to upholding the safety, peace, and well-being of the residents.

The closure of these Gala Houses is a significant step towards curbing immoral behaviours and criminal activities and ensuring the overall security of the state.





