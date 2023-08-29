Young people in Nigeria have been charged with taking up the responsibility of grassroots mobilisation and awareness in order to be participants in the governance and development of the country.

The charge was made by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youths, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, who spoke as the Keynote Speaker during the commemoration of the 2023 National Youths Day organised by the National Youths Parliament (NYP).

He said, “Young people have to identify their electoral wards and units, as those are the entry points into politics and all the inclusion we are advocating.”

Related Posts No Content Available

According to him, “Platforms like the Nigerian Youth Parliament also have to take responsibility for sensitising and raising awareness among their communities and all young people on the duties of the legislative arms of government, which will bridge understanding gaps.”

Also, the panellists noted the emerging trends of Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT), which has taken over a lot of soft and hard-skill jobs from humans and is required to be considered by stakeholders.

They further urged stakeholders to look at the possibilities of reviewing our technical schools and upgrading our curriculum to meet current realities.

Emphasis on the need to constantly build the capacity of teachers in basic education is very important, and it is very important to ensure that green skills are considered technical skills that will both empower and contribute to the existing efforts to combat climate change.

The Nigerian Youth Parliament commemorated the 2023 International Youth Day with a series of activities that ended with a conference on Saturday.

As part of its activities to commemorate Youth Day, the organisation organised a video challenge competition that brought together over 200 video entries from young people on the Nigeria they want.

It also organised a conference with the theme “Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development: Unlocking Potentials, Driving Changes” that brought together over 20 experienced and resourceful panellists, keynote speakers, and Special Guests.

On his part, Seyi Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, presented cheques to the winners of the #NigeriaWeWant Video Challenge competition after announcing the winners at the conference.





Highlights of the programme were the presentation of prizes to David Ikani, who came first and was rewarded with the sum of N1m; Imam Malik, the second, won N650,000; and Emmernuel Uzoamaka, the third, won a sum of N6000,000.

In her closing remarks, the Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu, appreciated all the partners that supported the programme, especially the International Alert, EU, Leap Africa, Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development, PeacefulSky Travels and Tours, Bridge Sygerny, and all the special guests, panellists, and participants that attended the programme.

Azeezat Yishawu also pledged his commitment that the Nigerian Youth Parliament will work on the recommendations of the conference and will ensure that all the recommendations are adopted as the resolution of the Parliament and further forwarded to the concerned MDAs and stakeholders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…