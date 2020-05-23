Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has constituted a nine-member committee on the implementation and enforcement of Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state towards entrenching transparency, accountability and probity in the conduct of government fiscal operations.

The Committee is to be chaired by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, and it had its inaugural meeting at the Deputy Governor’s office immediately after the inauguration on Friday.

While addressing the members shortly before the commencement of the technical meeting, the Deputy Governor congratulated them on their well-deserved appointment charging them to honestly and objectively carry out the assignment with the fear of God and for the betterment of the good people of Gombe State.

In a press statement released after the meeting by the Committee’s Secretary, who is also the Administrator, Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Abubakar Inuwa Tata, the committee noted the importance of the TSA in the financial services of the state.

The committee said that “it occupies a centre stage in the collective effort towards entrenching transparency, accountability, and probity in the conduct of fiscal activity especially during this trying moment.”

It reiterated the importance of the TSA in the national economic life as it gives a consolidated view of the government’s cash resources.

It also noted that the TSA represents e- bank account, or two sets of linked accounts, through which the government monitors all its receipts and payments, as a requirement for sound management of government cash resources.

The Committee’s membership include the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG) Head of Civil Service (HoS), Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning and Representative of Commissioner of Justice.

Other Members are, State Accountant- General, Auditor- General and Director, Treasury while the Administrator of Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Abubakar Inuwa Tata is the Secretary of the committee.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE