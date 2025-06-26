Gombe gov praises Tinubu over new federal college, Orthopedic hospital

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law two landmark bills establishing the new Federal College of Education (Special) in Dukku and a Federal Orthopedic Hospital in Billiri, both located in Gombe State.

Inuwa Yahaya described the presidential assent as a profound demonstration of responsive and inclusive leadership that will leave a lasting impact on education and healthcare in Gombe State and the North-East subregion.

According to him, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Gombe State, I sincerely commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this historic gesture.

“These institutions will not only enhance access to quality education and specialized healthcare but will also create employment opportunities and stimulate development in our dear state,” the governor said.

He also commended Hon. Ali Isa J.C. and Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed for their instrumental roles in sponsoring the bills that led to the establishment of the two federal institutions in Gombe State.

He praised their legislative foresight and commitment to the advancement of their constituencies and the state at large.

The governor further acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the leadership and members of the National Assembly in facilitating the passage of the bills, and lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders whose advocacy and collaboration made the establishment of these vital institutions a reality.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had earlier assented to the College of Education Act Amendment Bill (2025), which provides for the establishment of a new Federal College of Education (Special) in Dukku Local Government Area.

This specialized institution will focus on training teachers for learners with special needs, thereby addressing a critical gap in inclusive education across the country.

The president also signed the Public Hospitals Management Board Amendment Bill (2025), which led to the creation of a Federal Orthopedic Hospital in Billiri Local Government Area.

The facility is expected to provide advanced orthopedic and trauma care, easing the burden on overstretched facilities in other parts of the country and serving patients from within and beyond the North-East subregion.

Inuwa Yahaya emphasized that these developments align with his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the health and education sectors, and he affirmed his readiness to provide all necessary support to ensure the smooth takeoff of both institutions.

According to him, “This is a new chapter for Gombe State. The presence of these federal institutions will complement our state-level initiatives and further position Gombe as a centre of excellence in healthcare and education.

“We are grateful to Mr. President, and we assure him that the people of Gombe State will continue to support his Renewed Hope Agenda,” the governor added, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE