Denis Villeneuve named director of next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve has officially been announced as the director of the next James Bond film.

The acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, said taking on the iconic spy franchise is a “massive responsibility”.

A four-time Academy Award nominee, Villeneuve described himself as a lifelong admirer of the character.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery,” Villeneuve said.

He continued: “To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

His appointment comes as the Bond franchise undergoes significant changes. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, long-time stewards of the series, have passed creative control to Amazon MGM Studios.

Two newly appointed producers, Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) and David Heyman (Harry Potter), said their current focus is on securing a director and screenplay before choosing a successor to Daniel Craig.

Mike Hopkins, head of Amazon MGM Studios, praised Villeneuve’s appointment, calling him a “cinematic master whose filmography speaks for itself”.

He added: “Denis has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and – most importantly – the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure,” he concluded.

(Sky News)