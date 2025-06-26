Gov Bago lauds military for foiling terrorist attack in Niger community

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago commends the Nigerian Army and the Air Force for successfully foiling an attempted incursion by terrorists into Bangi community, in Mariga local government area of the State.

In a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor, describes the efforts of the military personnel as gallantry.

He says the security personnel demonstrated selflessness, bravery, and patriotism by engaging the terrorists in a fierce battle for over three hours, leading to the killing of many terrorists.

The governor, equally appreciates the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for visiting the state after the deadly attack was foiled, and condoles the Nigerian military and the families of personnel that lost their lives in the fierce battle.

He says they died as heroes, serving the Nigerian citizens, and that their deaths would not be in vain.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes, the Governor also prays for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.

He enjoins all the security agents to remain courageous in their fight against terrorism, adding that his administration will continue to provide the needed support to halt the nefarious activities of the terrorists.