God has not told me yet whether there will be elections next year ― Adeboye

Barely three months to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria and as campaigns by different political parties and candidates gather momentum, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, has said that God has not yet told him whether there will be any elections in the country next year.

The revered cleric made the assertion on Friday in Redemption Camp, Nigeria while ministering at the November edition of the church’s monthly program tagged, Holy Ghost Service.

Pastor Adeboye added that he’s a pastor and not a prophet and amidst the yet-to-come prophecy from God that he prays for anyone who comes to him asking for prayers, maintaining that it is God who decides what happens after he prays.

“My duty is to pray. I pray for anyone who comes to me for prayers. It is left for God to decide what happens.”

Teaching on the theme, Let It Rain, God’s General read from 2 Chronicles 7:13 – 14 and charged Christians to always remain prayerful, adding that God wants them to pray in order to heal their land.

He further said that rain is symbolic of hope, restoration and divine favour, noting that in the spiritual realm, rain is associated with blessings, God’s pleasure, fruitfulness and divine supply.

