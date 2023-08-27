The Bank of Industry (BOI) has said it will support and fund local film producers, Nollywood, Kannywood, and other creative minds in the entertainment industry in the country.

This was made known by the Northwest Regional Manager of BOI, Dr Dahiru Bala, at the closing ceremony of the 6th Kaduna International Film Festival in Kaduna.

He described the creative industry as a multibillion-dollar venture which the bank has interest and is concerned about the development of creative minds.

According to him, when you support the sector is capable of empowering thousands of youths, stimulating jobs as well as helping grow the nation’s economy.

“We have supported a lot of them in the past. The Kannywood in Kano and l also try to encourage other creative industries in Kaduna, Abuja and other places to come forward for funding.

“BOI is a national bank and inasmuch as it is a national bank, we want to spread our support in the country. So those in the north and Nigeria at large will be supported.”

Speaking at the sideline of the festival, the founder and Executive Director of Kaduna International Film Festival, Audu Isreal Kashim lamented that the north is lagging in the the entertainment industry.

However, he was quick to add that creative minds in the region are not resting on their oars.

Kashim identified communication barriers, lack of funding, non-exposure and rich network as part of challenges and setbacks to the northern film industry, saying,” We will not relent despite all the setbacks we and challenges we encounter in the industry.

He said that was the reason the Kaduna International Film Festival was set to address some of these challenges by bringing in some dignitaries and key personalities that can help the region to go far.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of awards in the following categories: Best Actor, Issaka Sawadogo, Best Actress, Namara Jolly, Best Animation, Nkugwa Shaffick, Best Cinematography, Ali Benjelloun, Best Director (male)Hassan Benjelloun, Best director (female) Mirembe Doreen among others





Also, in attendance were some actors from Uganda, Nollywood and Kannywood actors like Francis Duru, Asabe Madaki, Ali Nuhu, and Rabiu Rikadawa among others.

