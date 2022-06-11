Fope Okuyiga comes through with ‘Example’

Budding Afrobeats singer, Fope Okuyiga, appears like a kid, who knows what he wants as he keeps working back to back just to get the deserved attention.

Just recently, after so much noise on social media, he has finally released the much-touted single, when he titled ‘Example’.

According to him, the song was recorded a long time ago, when he had no hope of getting to where he is today.

“I just said to myself, for example, what if I later get noticed. That inspired me to record the song Example,” he revealed.

However, the tune is a blessing to the ears as some of his fans have said and they expect a better follow-up from the singer.

“Of course, I know my fans always expect much from me and I will always give it to myself because they are my reason for being here,” he said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Russian energy embargo unlikely for years, says Putin