Plantain Frittata; which is simply baked plantain and egg, usually with vegetables and meat or seafood, is a complete meal that can be taken any time of the day and can be addictive. It is good for breakfast, brunch, lunch or light dinner and is particularly good as a weekend treat.

The frittata goes perfectly with potatoes, hash browns or toast and starts with fresh tomatoes, scallions and bell peppers topped with sweet yellow plantains before getting baked.

Plantain frittata is an omelet in which vegetables, plantains, and sometimes meat are mixed into the eggs and cooked together. The mixture is then baked or slowly cooked on the stove until the omelet is set and cooked through.

Method

Once peeled, the flesh of the plantain is a light peach/pale yellow. These plantains can be baked, fried, grilled, roasted, boiled, or even steamed.

Preheat the oven to 400°F

Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and whisk until there are no egg whites visible and it begins to look a little frothy then set aside.

Cook the vegetables: Add two tablespoons of olive oil to a cast-iron pan over medium heat, add the bell peppers, scallions, and tomatoes, then cook until the peppers become brighter in color and the scallions become slightly softened.

Add the spinach to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until it has wilted and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour bell pepper, tomatoes, and spring onions into cast iron skillet for plantain frittata

Assemble the frittata: Pour the whisked eggs into the pan over the vegetables. Layer the plantains over the eggs in a circular pattern until the pan is entirely filled.

Drizzle the remaining olive oil; about a teaspoon over the top of the plantains and season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Garnish with chopped fresh rosemary.

Bake frittata for 15 minutes. Once it’s fully cooked, you will notice that the frittata will have risen, the plantains will be golden brown and slightly crispy.

Cooking tips

Adjust spice level to your taste; don’t overcook frittata as texture can become tough and dry. Also, you can bake the plantain instead of frying it, though, frying keeps them juicier. You can add other vegetables or protein.

Look for ones that are ripe but not overly ripe.

Use a wide baking tray or casserole dish.

Use a fork or a small sharp knife to discreetly pierce a hole into the center to check that the inside isn’t runny and has been fully cooked.

Ingredients (Two servings or 8-inch frittata)

Ingredients

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 red, green, yellow bell pepper, finely diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 Roma tomatoes, small dice

1/2 cup baby spinach

1 teaspoon sea salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 small ripe yellow plantains, peeled and sliced into 1cm rounds

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

Dried red chile flakes, to serve