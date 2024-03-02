The memories of the Russian-based Afrobeat star, King Steve Benjamin popularly known as KSB, and the people of Ekiti State will continue to linger on following the success of the homecoming concert held in honour of KSB on his recent visit to Nigeria.

The homecoming convert, who is still the talk of the town, featured the celebration of KSB who was described as a worthy son of the soil and promising youth who has made the state and the country proud through his talent outside the shores of the country.

Fans, friends, associates, and the Ekiti State government converged to honour KSB at the event that blended the rich culture of the state and Afrobeat.

The artiste, who was the cynosure of all eyes as he stormed the venue of the event also dazzled all and sundry, while he also received several encomiums from dignitaries that graced the event.

The representative of the Ekiti State government, Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Professor Rasaki Bakare commended KSB for his doggedness and passion to excel with so much talent even outside his comfort zone.

He noted that he is a worthy young Nigerian and a good ambassador of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.

“We want you to keep the flag flying and I urge others to take a cue after KSB.”

KSB, who was also honoured with an excellence award at the event has since returned to his base and has released a new EP entitled, “Mr Badman”, a new work inspired by the artiste during his recent visit to Nigeria.