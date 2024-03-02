Just like the saying goes, ‘The goldfish has no hiding place’. Ibadan popular businessman and the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, is always sought for honours.

D-Damak, as he is fondly called by friends and admirers, has succeeded the former Governor of Oyo State, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the new Aare of Ibadanland.

The decision was affirmed some days ago at the Olubadan-in-Council meeting.

The businessman will be installed alongside his wife, Mariam, who becomes the Yeye Aare of Ibadanland in a grand ceremony that will take place in Ibadan soon.

The Aare of Ibadanland is a title reserved for the most qualified individual who, upon receiving the honor, acts like a Prime Minister in the affairs of Ibadan.

The likes of Bishop Akinyele, Archdeacon Oladipo Alayande, Alhaji Arisekola Alao, and Senator Abiola Ajimobi were Aare of Ibadanland in their lifetimes and made good of the title as they used it to the benefit and greatness of Ibadanland.