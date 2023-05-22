Annie Idibia has implored Nigerians to respect her marriage and leave her marriage alone.

The wife of renowned Nigerian artist Innocent Idibia, often known as 2Face or 2Baba, implored those criticizing her marriage to pity her.

She made the request during a recent visit on the Young Famous and African reality show.

She said: “Just stop, give my marriage a break because you guys are busy praying and hoping that something is wrong with my marriage.

“And you just want me to tell you that oh Innocent messed up. I don’t even know who my friend is in the group.”