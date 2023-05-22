A Northern group, Tinubu/Shettima for Greater Nigeria (TSGN) has cautioned the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be wary of the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over his role on who becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The group allegedly pointed accusing fingers at Gbajabiamila as the arrowhead of those pushing for the emergence of Honourables Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively thereby causing problems for Tinubu and the party, the All Progressive Congress APC.

A statement signed by the National President of the Association, Comrade Negedu Miringi and National Secretary, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Monday dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that members of the G7, a group made of aspirants for the leadership of the next House of Representatives, who are not comfortable with the zoning of the Speakership and Deputy Speakership of the House of Representatives by the APC were against the President-elect President.

According to the statement, the G7 are the ‘real Tinubu men’ who against all odds delivered the President-elect and APC during the party’s primaries and the general elections.

(TSGN) warned Gbajabiamila to desist from his attempt to impose Abbas and Kalu on the 10th National Assembly as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives which they attributed to his selfish and political interest.

“G7 want Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed. They are the ones that really worked for his emergence as the presidential candidate of APC and his subsequent victory at the general elections proper.

“Most of these aspirants delivered their constituencies to Tinubu at the poll against all odds. Some even worked against their brothers who contested in other political parties to ensure that Tinubu and APC win their constituencies and senatorial zones.

“Abbas and Kalu are for Femi Gbajabiamila who is scheming for Chief of Staff to Tinubu. Femi wants Abbas and Benjamin Kalu at all cost at the helm of affairs in the House of Representatives for his selfish interest and he will spoil things for Tinubu because of his desperation for Abbas and Kalu to become Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

“What was the contribution of Abbas to the emergence of Tinubu as the candidate of APC when he was having an alliance with Rotimi Amaechi during the primaries of the party?

“What was the contribution of Benjamin Kalu to the emergence of Tinubu as the next President of the country when he was campaigning for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi?

“The G7 are fully in support of Tinubu and their grievance should not be seen as being against the President-elect because you can’t beat a child and expect him not to cry. These aspirants are supposed to be carried along in determining who becomes what in the 10th Assembly, after all, they are the real Tinubu men and not those who want to reap where they didn’t sow.





“Tinubu and APC should be wary of Femi Gbajabiamila. He wants to destroy APC and Tinubu administration through his selfish interest in the 10th National Assembly. Otherwise, why can’t he allow peace and democracy to prevail in the Assembly? Why can’t he allow lawmakers to choose who governs them?”

