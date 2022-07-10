How I found my peace in music —Timi Martins

Having one of the trending songs on air and attention coming his way, young and fast-rising singer, Timi Martins, said he would continue to give all of himself to releasing relatable songs. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his career and what he wants music fans to learn from him.

You have one of the trending songs right now in Nigeria, Take All My Money ‘, what was the song about?

Take all my money was inspired by a lady I met at the mall where I was trying to buy groceries. Originally, I’m very laid-back with women, but this day I really wanted to speak to this very pretty lady. We got talking and exchanged pleasantries. I got her number, but I think in the heat of the moment, I missed one of the numbers, so I couldn’t reach her when I got home. I tried to look up her socials via the name she gave me but I couldn’t find anything. So Take all my money is me saying whatever it costs to see her again or to speak to her, even if it involves all my money, I will pay.

You are already making a name for yourself on the music scene; did you see this huge rise coming?

Well, I always knew that this was what I was made for, but I just didn’t know when or how it would happen, but certainly this is the life I’ve always wanted for myself: to make music that people would appreciate.

How long did it take you for your voice to be heard and your name to be known?

That should be about three to four years. I started making music professionally just before the lockdown period. I have been in the musical space all my life but that’s when I decided to start making my music.

Looking at the music industry and the journey you have covered, what comes to your mind when you think of the competition?

I think competition is something that is inevitable when you’re trying to be excellent because to be honest, there’s a widespread of talents in the industry, and for me, I don’t really see anything as a competition. I am my own competition, as long as I keep working hard and making sure that the music is right and original. Everybody is unique; as long as I keep getting being the better version of myself everyday, I’m good.

The industry demands you have to be at your best always, how do you intend to achieve this?

I’ll never stop working. I’ll never stop trying to seek enlightenment and knowledge, not just about music but about life in itself because out of life comes the music. So, with hard work, diligence, discipline and consistency, I will stay up there.

Before this song, which of your songs brought you this fame?





I put out a song in 2020 entitled Fear (Last Time Under Me). It was just me letting it all out based on my journey in music and life generally. It caught some buzz because most people at the time had similar experiences, so they could relate to it. That was the last song before Take All My Money.

What’s your relationship with Mix Naija Entertainment (MNE) and the collaborations you have with the platform?

MNE is my family and I have a contract with the label but I don’t want to speak further on that.

How did you discover your passion for music?

Well I’ve always been in the music space since I was young. I spent a lot of time in church more like I was born into the music space. I spent a lot of time in the choir and the funny thing is all my time in church I wasn’t even singing. So, music is something that always makes me happy; something that I could do in my sleep. I created an acapella group, directed the choir, formed a band in university – the list is endless -it just had to be music for me. That’s what gave me peace.

How do you rate your game in the industry when you look at other big names currently making the industry proud?

I think my game is strong. I think that as time goes by, the world will see more of me.

Coming down to your growing up, what was it like?

Growing up was fun; a rollercoaster of emotions. I grew up in a house where they had strict policies and I wanted to be a kid that was out having fun and playing soccer. But that wasn’t the case; the only place I could go whenever I wanted was the church. That’s how my love for music started because the church was just right behind my house. So, I’ll go and play instruments, teach myself, learn about music and my family wouldn’t complain since they knew I was in church. My growing up had its ups and downs; I wasn’t from a rich family, so it came with a lot of struggles but I am grateful for growth and life.

Did you ever think music was your thing?

I always knew music was my thing. I was leading the children choir at age 9 or 10. I was the youngest in the adult choir then. I became an instrumentalist and started directing at some point. I wasn’t making music because I was obligated to; I was doing it because that’s where I found purpose. So I always knew it was music, I just didn’t know when or how it would.