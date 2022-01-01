Getting broke again not possible for me —Timaya

Nigerian singer and founder of DM Records Limited, Inetimi Timaya Odon, popularly known by his stage name Timaya, has boasted that it was impossible for him to ever go broke again, just as he also dropped a new image of himself online.

The ‘Egberi Papa one of Bayelsa’, who has been active in the Nigerian and African music industry for decades now after his albums ‘True story’ and ‘Gift and Grace’ launched him into limelight, posted an image of himself in a casual outfit on his Instagram page with the caption: “Some things are not just possible again. Like getting broke, never! Chulo way…”

The 41-year-old who in some recent reports is ranked one of the top 10 richest musicians in Nigeria is said to worth over $13 million. This is directly from his music, record label, endorsement deals and other personal businesses.