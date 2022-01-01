Arewa leaders ask Buhari to save Nigeria from bandits in 2022

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to improve the poor security situation in the country in 2022, reminding him that this was the primary reason the majority of Nigerians voted him into power in 2015.

The forum told the president and his security chiefs that Nigerians want to feel safe and secure anywhere in their country from this year on.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, who stated this in an interview with Saturday Tribune, also charged governors and local government chairmen to support the Federal Government by employing means of tackling the menace of bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Yawe said: “It behoves the president to secure the nation from clutches of Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, bandits armed robbers, etc.

“We want to see that those behind these dastardly acts are apprehended and prosecuted. This is the only way the security situation will change. If those behind these crimes are allowed to go scotfree, when will the insecurity in our land disappear?

“Everybody must join hands to ensure that the security challenges are surmounted in 2022. Many farmers have been killed. Many farmers have abandoned their farms. Food scarcity looms. Our children’s education is being threatened. Our hospitals have been deserted. Government at all levels must act.”

Insecurity will affect 2023 elections –CNG

Also, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) asked the government to start “the process of disengagement, disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and reconstruction” within the next few months.

It said noted unless this is done quickly, the 2023 elections would be “greatly threatened” and this would affect the nation’s democratic progress and set the country back several decades.

The CNG, which made the request in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, added: “It is expected also that the Federal Government would review and improve the current structure of the national security assets, increase the number of boots on the ground, improve the quality of equipment and bring about greater synergy with the communities.

“On their part, state governments in the North must get off their high horse and listen to advice, design a uniform approach to the situation with the full involvement of the communities.

“Serious challenges such as the ones we are faced with ought not to be treated with the level of levity and condescension shown by the governors of the affected northern states, neither should they be seen as affecting only one region or state, for that matter, one ethnic group or the other. On the contrary, such challenges are cross-national issues that affect every one of us regardless of where we live or come from.

“For this reason, the security problem must be confronted collectively with the entire will and resolve of the people behind the effort if we are to build on the current successes by our gallant troops in the North East and more recently in the endangered communities and forests of northern Nigeria.

“Failure to do so will indubitably mean that every effort made in isolation will defeat all the endeavours and render the task of ending the crisis the more difficult and futile.

“Every one of us must, therefore, become a stakeholder and a committed actor in this struggle to free our society and our country of this debilitating problem.”

