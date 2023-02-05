Olayinka Olukoya | Abeokuta

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, has urged residents of Ogun State, in some areas where aircrafts are flying on low altitude not to entertain fear over the development.

The Media and Communication Officer of Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), a World Bank Support project under the Ministry, Ishaku Kigbu, in a chat with the Nigerian Tribune, said the exercise was in continuation of the FG’s quest to improve the availability of geo-information data to enhance the diversification of the economy through mineral sector development.

He explained that the exercise would carry out aeromagnetic survey over selected states of the federation, including Ogun and Oyo States.

The communication officer said the survey involved the use of specialised aircraft flying at very low altitude to capture magnetic anomalies,urging residents of communities experiencing the low flight altitude not to entertain panic and apprehension.

“In view of this and to quickly mitigate the impact and tension, the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) has deployed a team comprising it’s Media/Communication Head and Mr Olasehinde Oladusi, an Assistant Director to Sensitise the States on the activity.

“The conduct of the Airborne Sensitization is borne out of the Additional Blocks of Geophysical Mapping Survey in the States given reports of apprehension from communities around Oyo and Ogun States over sighting of the aircraft which flies at low altitude,” he said.

Kigbu recalled that the airborne Mapping Survey started in June 2021, and had progressed well.

He said there were overlaps due to weather conditions and logistical reasons and that the current exercise was additional areas carved out after the initial exercises which took place between June 2021 and 2022.

Kigbu said what the people of Ogun and Oyo States are experiencing in low flight altitude of the yellow coloured aircraft is the commencement of data acquisition in areas around the western border.

The affected areas in Ogun State include, Imeko – Afon, Egbeda North, Abeokuta North, Ewekoro, Obafemi Owode, Remo North, Abeokuta South and Ijebu North.