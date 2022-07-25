GEEP 2.0: FG concludes advanced stepdown training for programme managers nationwide

The Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) has concluded a nationwide Advanced Step-Down Training for its Program Managers, Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers (COMOs) and GEEP Desk Officers in the States.

The Team Lead of GEEP 2.0, Hajiya Zainab Musawa disclosed this at the end of the Advanced Training on GEEP 2.0 Digitization and Registration for GEEP Programme Managers and Master Trainers which ended last week.

The three-day interactive training programme provided a comprehensive framework for the enhancement of the beneficiary registration process and implementation of the digital transformation of GEEP 2.0 which will include tools and techniques to be applied nationwide in Trader Moni, Market Moni and Farmer Moni.

“The key important aspect of the training was to guide Local Government GEEP Desk Officer (GEEPDOs) to prioritize the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a criterion for qualification for GEEP 2.0 registration.

“The training was also meant to aid and improve the knowledge of State and Local Goverment value players who are the Master Trainers and GEEP Program Managers on GEEP 2.0 digitization process and Registration, thereby implying the same knowledge as a step-down training process to the Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers (COMOs) and GEEP Desk Officers in the States nationwide.

“In order to continuously improve services to the rural communities and beneficiaries, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development decided to adopt modern technology and Digitization methods to continually innovate, rethink and redesign processes which will deliver better beneficiary experience, and shift from the manual registration which was slow and cumbersome,” Musawa said.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development took the training to the States where the Master Trainers impacted 774 COMOs/GEEPDOs spread across the Local Government Areas with the use of digital applications on the tablets provided for them to enhance beneficiary registration processes henceforth. This was in preparation for the second phase of GEEP 2.0 registration of beneficiaries which is expected to start in August 2022.

GEEP 2.0 was designed to achieve financial inclusion and provide access credit to the poor and vulnerable people engaged in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In furtherance of poverty eradication, employment generation, growth and development of MSMEs throughout the federation, the GEEP Programme is an interest-free and collateral empowerment Programme, to be implemented alongside a financial partner.