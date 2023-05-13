Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, has been granted approval to run five new programmes after a successful resource inspection exercise by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The acting Deputy Rector of the institution, Mr. Taiwo Kolawole Ogunyinka, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the 17th Matriculation of newly admitted students of 2022/2023 academic session.

Ogunyinka while expressing optimism that the approval would contribute to the technological and industrial needs of the growing population of Ogun State and Nigeria, urged the new entrants to shun all acts of cultism and any other vices that would bring the image of the Polytechnic to disrepute.

He said, “In January 2023, NBTE gave the institution approval to mount new programmes and students who have been admitted into the new programmes are participating in the Matriculation ceremony. Today, we have 43 accredited academic programmes. As part of the requirements to run HND Food technology, the institution was required to provide a bakery facility and also a cold room for temperature control of some perishable items.

“With the financial support of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince `Dapo Abiodun, MFR, as well as the Governing Council led by the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. `Yemi Ogunbiyi, today, we have a bakery equipped with modern facilities to train our students as well as for commercial purposes. I enjoin all matriculating students to take full advantage of the beautiful environment, well equipped laboratories and infrastructural facilities available on campus in the pursuit of their academic career.

Ogunyinka reading the speech of The Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr. Ogunbiyi, in the welcome address, said “matriculation is a very crucial event in the Polytechnic as it formally inducts students into higher institution system and that every student must learn at least one additional skill or vocation during their stay on campus while being trained in soft and entrepreneurial skills.”

The Registrar, Joint Admission Matriculation Board,JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who was represented by the Ogun State Coordinator of the Board, Mr. Abdulhammed Abdulhakeem, admonished the matriculants to abide by the rules and regulations of the Polytechnic and that of JAMB, stressing that printing of admission letter is mandatory on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of the Board.

He maintained that the issuance of admission letter through JAMB is prerequisite in the registration of admitted students into any institution of higher learning in Nigeria and that failure to accept admission on CAPS may lead to possible forfeiture of such.

