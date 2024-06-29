The Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Holy Ghost zone, Abuja, hosted a special service on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024 to mark the 50th birthday ceremony of the Managing Director of UTM Offshore Limited, Julius Rone.

It was an assemblage of the who-is-who in the Nigerian oil and gas industry that joined the thanksgiving service, where the celebrant announced a huge donation in appreciation to God for achieving the milestone age.

Born into the family of Chief S.S Rone, the Obazuaye of Warri Kingdom in Delta State, Rone had an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He worked as a Protocol Assistant at OMPADEC, and also as a Protocol Assistant to the NDDC Chairman before becoming the GMD of the UTM Group of Companies.

His 50th birthday witnessed greetings from the creeks, spread to the windy atmosphere of the capital city of Abuja, and sailed to the coastal city of Lagos where he remains a friend to many.

